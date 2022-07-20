Odisha registers over 1.55 lakh criminal cases in 2021

Odisha registered over 1.55 lakh criminal cases, including 3,327 rape and 1,394 murder cases in 2021, the White Paper issued by the Home Department said.

In 2020 the state had registered 1.34 lakh criminal cases.

The paper was laid ahead of the demand discussion of the Home department in the Assembly. It said a total of 1,55,420 criminal cases were registered last year, of which 1,49,232 cases were found true. The total crimes included 3,327 cases of rape, 1,394 murder and 552 dacoity cases.

The paper mentioned that the police had to open fire 23 times in 2021 in order to maintain law and order and claimed that the law and order situation remained controlled.

This apart, there was 21 exchange of fire between security personnel and the Maoists, the report said.

While two civilians and one security person (gram rakhi) were killed in the LWE incidents, seven Maoists were gunned down in 2021 while 36 rebels were arrested and 21 ultras surrendered.

The police have seized 30 guns, 48 explosive items and other materials by conducting raids on different Maoist camps, the report said.

Similarly, the state has registered 298 dowry-related death cases and 129 dowry-related suicide cases during last year. A total of 4,949 dowry-related cases were registered during the period.