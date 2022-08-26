Old land-for-jobs scam may come back and haunt Tejashwi Yadav: Report

In a major backlash to the Bihar ruling party, a major scam during Lalu Prasad Yadav's tenure as Railway minister in the UPA-I government has been unearthed, which could prove to be one of the biggest frauds in history.

Top CBI officials, cited in a CNN-News18 report, claim to have a hard disk containing a list of 1,458 candidates who allegedly gave Yadavs their land in exchange for jobs. Lalu Yadav's son, Tejashwi Yadav is claimed to have made the list, according to these sources.

Of these 1,458 cases, about 16 have been verified already and have been proved correct in the CBI investigation so far. The CBI is also working to find the candidates, who were recruited despite wrong data and certificates, for which they will soon write to the Railways.

Current Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav is expected to be arrested in relation to the case, having "very strong" evidence against him, before which the agency will look deep into the matter in the next leg of the investigation, the report said.

In its FIR, CBI alleged that “in lieu thereof, the substitutes, who were residents of Patna themselves or through their family members sold and gifted their land situated at Patna in favour of the family members of Lalu Prasad Yadav and a private company controlled by family members, which was also involved in the transfer of such immovable properties in the name of family members”.