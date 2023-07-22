'Only way forward is to sack CM, impose President's rule in Manipur,' says Sibal

'Sack Biren Singh, impose President's rule,' says Sibal

In a tweet, Sibal said, 'The only way forward: Sack Biren Singh; Impose Art. 356; Apologise to the women of our country.'

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 22 2023, 12:12 ist
  • updated: Jul 22 2023, 12:12 ist
Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal. Credit: PTI File Photo

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Saturday said the only way forward in Manipur is to sack Chief Minister N Biren Singh and impose President's rule in the state.

More than 160 people have lost their lives, and several have been injured since ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3 when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

In a tweet, Sibal said, "The only way forward: Sack Biren Singh; Impose Art. 356; Apologise to the women of our country."

"Nothing has changed since Nirbhaya: Unnao, Hatharas, Kathua, Bilkis (convicts release). Beti bachao PM ji!" Sibal said.

According to Article 356, President's rule can be imposed in a state if a situation has arisen in which the government of the state cannot be carried on in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution.

Also Read | I.N.D.I.A parties to stage first protest against Centre over Manipur violence issue on July 24

Tension further mounted in Manipur on Wednesday after a May 4 video surfaced online showing two women from one of the warring communities being paraded naked by a group of men from the other side.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts.

Sibal, who was a Union minister during the UPA-1 and UPA-2 governments, quit the Congress in May last year and was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an Independent member with the Samajwadi Party's support.

He recently floated the non-electoral platform 'Insaaf', aimed at fighting injustice.

Kapil Sibal
Manipur
India News
N Biren Singh

