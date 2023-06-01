Panel led by retired High Court judge to probe Manipur violence, says Amit Shah

Panel led by retired HC judge to probe Manipur violence

The government will also set up a peace committee, which will be headed by the Governor of Manipur

DH Web Desk
  • Jun 01 2023, 11:12 ist
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Credit: Twitter/@ANI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that the central government has constituted a judicial commission headed by retired High Court judge to probe into incidents of violence in Manipur.

The government will also set up a peace committee with members of Civil society, Shah added. The peace committee will be headed by the Governor of Manipur.

Addressing a press conference, Shah said, "In the last one month, there have been some violent incidents reported in Manipur. I express my condolences to all families who have lost their loved ones in the violence. I have visited several places in Manipur in the last three days including Imphal, Moreh, and Churachandpur and held meetings with officials to establish peace in the state. I have met CSOs of Meitei and Kuki communities."

Shah added that the Manipur government and the central government will provide Rs 5 lakh compensation each to the next of kin of deceased victims through DBT.

More details are awaited. 

