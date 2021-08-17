Party has changed, but not ideology: Sushmita Dev

A day after joining Trinamool Congress, Sushmita Dev on Tuesday defended her decision to quit the Congress and said she can say with clear conscience that she has not compromised on ideology.

Sushmita, who headed the Mahila Congress till her resignation on Sunday, also said her joining the Trinamool Congress was "unconditional" and would take up any responsibility given to her by party chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

She said she has not just political but personal relations with Mamata due to her late father Santosh Mohan Dev, a senior Congress leader, who worked with the Trinamool chief when she was in Congress.

Sushmita, who met Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and former party chief Rahul Gandhi last Saturday and sent in her resignation from the party on Sunday, said had excellent relations with the Gandhis and the party gave her several responsibilities.

"I can say with clear conscience that by joining Trinamool, I have not compromised on my ideology," she told a press conference here along with Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha floor leader Derek O'Brien.

"I have written to Sonia-ji and sought her blessings. Congress has given me ample opportunities and there is not a single moment that I regret. I have no grievances against Sonia-ji and Rahul-ji," she added.

Asked why she chose Trinamool, Sushmita said in politics, one does not work alone and that one has to think about people, party and supporters. "There is a larger picture to look at rather than trying to dig up dirt," Sushmita, who would be touring Assam and Tripura in the next two weeks, said.

When asked whether Sushmita's "poaching" by Trinamool would have an impact on Opposition unity, O'Brien said, "Trinamool do not break, poach. We are not into breaking or poaching. But if there are good, talented people who share the vision and dream of Mamata Banerjee, we welcome them."

He said on August 20, the Congress president has called a meeting and he can reconfirm that the West Bengal Chief Minister would join the meeting along with leaders from other political parties. In Parliament, he said, one has seen the Opposition working together and every one among them has a different relationship.

O'Brien also said that the party had taken a "path-breaking" decision on Monday to implement "one person, one post" policy in the party, which will give "opportunity for more people" in the party.

Asked whether Mamata would also follow the policy as she now holds both the top post in the party and the government, O'Brien said, "Mamata Banerjee is the founding chairperson of the party and she is a worthy exception. She wanted 'one leader, one post' for herself as well but all of us forced her to remain in both the posts as she is the founder Chairperson of the party."

He also referred to a survey conducted by a media group which claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity has dropped from 66% nine months ago to 24% now and said that the "key reason" behind it was the "whipping, thrashing and humiliation, the scathing defeat" the BJP was handed over by Mamata Banerjee-led Bengal.