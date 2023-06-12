Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat Exp completes 1st phase of trial run

The Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express successfully completed the first phase of its trial run on Monday.

The semi high-speed train, which arrived here around 12.40 pm from Patna, left for the Bihar capital on its return leg at 2.20 pm, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Ranchi Railway Division Nishant Kumar told PTI.

The eight-coach express is scheduled to arrive in Patna at 8.25 pm.

Also Read | Vande Bharat to connect all states by next month

A loco-pilot of the train told reporters that the journey from Patna to the Jharkhand capital was hassle-free.

A senior official, who did not wish to be quoted, said if everything goes smoothly, the final run of the train would be conducted later this month.

There was a huge gathering of selfie-takers at Ranchi station. Similarly, crowds were visible at Koderma, Hazaribag and Barkakana stations.

The train was welcomed in Jharkhand at Koderma station by Hazarabag MP and senior BJP leader Jayant Sinha, who also travelled in it from Koderma to Barkakana.

“It was a unique experience between Koderma and Barkakana. The scenic beauty and greenery on the route will give you a different experience. I would request all to make a trip on the train when it is officially launched,” Sinha said.

The train left Patna at 6.55 am and passed through tunnels and crossed bridges between Sidhwar (Ramgarh) and Sanki (Ranchi). It halted at Gaya, Koderma, Hazaribag and Barkakana stations. The 27-km stretch between Sidhwar and Sanki has four tunnels, the longest being 1.7-km-long, while three others are around 600 metres each.

The trial run was slated for June 11, but it was rescheduled to Monday because of the two-day state bandh called by a student group in Jharkhand. More trial runs will be conducted between Barkakana and Ranchi.

The commissioner of railway safety (CRS) in Kolkata had conducted a safety inspection and speed trial on the 27-km stretch between Sidhwar and Sanki and had given its nod to operationalise the new route between Koderma and Ranchi via Barkakana in December last.