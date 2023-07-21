Police arrest man with arms for trying to enter Mamata Banerjee's Kolkata residence

Police have arrested a man with arms in his car for trying to enter West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence in Kolkata, reported PTI.

West Bengal was recently rocked by a spate of violence ahead of and during the panchayat polls. While TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee alleged that the lives of her party workers were lost in the violence, opposition parties like the BJP have claimed otherwise.

Today even as TMC workers have thronged Kolkata for the party's Martyr's Day celebration, BJP members across the state have staged protests to counter it.

More details to follow...