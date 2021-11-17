Privilege motion moved against CBI, ED officials in Bengal Assembly

Privilege motion moved against CBI, ED officials in WB

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Nov 17 2021, 14:57 ist
  • updated: Nov 17 2021, 16:04 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

A privilege motion was moved against two officials of the CBI and ED in West Bengal Assembly on Wednesday for allegedly lowering the dignity of the Speaker's chair while arresting three TMC MLAs in connection with the Narada sting case without intimating him.

Moving the motion, TMC MLA and minister Tapas Roy said that three ruling party legislators Firhad Hakim, Madan Mitra and Subrata Mukherjee were arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) earlier this year in connection with the Narada case but neither was permission sought from Speaker Biman Banerjee nor was he intimated.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had also filed the chargesheet against the trio.

