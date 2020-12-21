Puri-Surat train derails near Sambalpur

Puri-Surat train derails after hitting elephant near Sambalpur

A team of the state forest department has launched an inquiry into the circumstances under which the elephant died

PTI
PTI, Bhubaneswar,
  • Dec 21 2020, 08:49 ist
  • updated: Dec 21 2020, 12:50 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

A passenger train mowed down an elephant in Odisha's Sambalpur district early on Monday, following which the front trolley of its engine derailed, a railway official said.

None on-board the train was hurt, he said.

According to the East Coast Railway (ECoR) official, the Puri-Surat Express, which was moving at a speed of 50km per hour along an elephant corridor, hit the tusker at 2.04 am near Bhabanipali village, between Hatibari and Maneswar railway stations.

The Surat-bound train had left Hatibari at 1.55 am.

The divisional railway manager (DRM) of Sambalpur, Pradip Kumar, along with senior officers, on learning about the incident, rushed to the spot.

The train subsequently retreated to Hatibari, and the old engine was replaced with a new one.

Light refreshments were provided to the passengers, as officials took time to clear the tracks.

The Puri-Surat Express finally left Hatibari at 7.24 am, the ECoR official said, adding that movement of two other trains -- Puri-Durg Express and Koraput-Bhubaneswar Special -- were affected due to the mishap.

A five-member team has been constituted to investigate into the incident and submit a report, the DRM said.

Apart from that, a team of the state forest department has also launched an inquiry into the circumstances under which the elephant died.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Puri
Odisha
Indian Railways
elephant

What's Brewing

Will cricket's bio-bubble burst in 2021?

Will cricket's bio-bubble burst in 2021?

Manchester United sends a message, but what kind?

Manchester United sends a message, but what kind?

Aviation sector: Resilience amid uncertainty

Aviation sector: Resilience amid uncertainty

DH Toon | WB polls: 'Bowler luring away our batsmen'

DH Toon | WB polls: 'Bowler luring away our batsmen'

Soliga tribals have sweet deal for clients: Pure honey

Soliga tribals have sweet deal for clients: Pure honey

 