Right-wing groups demand President's rule in Bengal

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Oct 15 2019, 20:15pm ist
  • updated: Oct 15 2019, 20:43pm ist
Supporters of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP). (Reuters Photo)

Right-wing organizations, including the Vishwa Hindi Parishad (VHP), on Tuesday, presented a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind demanding President's rule in West Bengal.

The right-wing organizations have asked for a CBI probe into the killing of RSS volunteer Prakash Pal and his family in West Bengal's Murshidabad district.

The memorandum was presented through the district collector.

Last week, bodies of Pal, a 35-year-old school teacher, his pregnant wife Beauty, and eight-year-old son Angan were found lying at their home in Jiaganj.

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
VHP
West Bengal
Ram Nath Kovind
Comments (+)
 