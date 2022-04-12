RJD Bihar President's son joins JD-U

In an embarrassment for the RJD, the younger son of its Bihar unit President Jagadanand Singh joined the ruling JD-U in Patna on Tuesday.

An event was held in JD-U office located at Veerchand Patel path where Ajit Singh joined the party in the presence of national President Lalan Singh and state President Umesh Kushwaha.

"The workers of the RJD have no future in the party. They (party leaders) ignore workers during tjdicket distribution and give it to financially sound people. The workers are undergoing humiliation every day. I am seeing my father who is facing humiliation in the RJD," he said, in a veiled reference to RJD supremo Lalu Prasad's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav who openly criticized Jagadanand Singh several times in the last one year.

"I am inspired by CM Nitish Kumar more compared to Lalu Prasad Yadav. Hence, I became a rebel in my family and joined the JD-U.

"The RJD has become a graveyard for dedicated workers who are working for years. People, who are associated with other fields, used to come with the suitcases during election time, obtaining tickets and becoming MPs, MLAs, and MLCs. Every person knows about such practices in RJD. Hence, a large number of dedicated RJD workers want to join JD-U," he claimed.

Lalan Singh said: "Jagada Babu is my old friend but I don't know why he is staying with the RJD and facing humiliation every day. We have learnt from Jannayak Karpoori Thakur Ji who often said that compromise cannot be done with self-respect.. Jagada Babu is facing humiliation is just not understandable.

"The pain of Jagadanand Singh is rightly understood by his son. That's why he is here with us."

Watch the latest DH Videos here: