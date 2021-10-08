SC Collegium recommends elevation of 2 advocates as Judge of Calcutta HC

The Supreme Court Collegium Friday recommended elevation of two advocates as judges in the Calcutta High Court.

The Collegium headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana in a meeting held on October 8 resolved to reiterate its earlier recommendations for elevation of advocate Sakya Sen as Judge in the Calcutta High Court.

The proposals were uploaded on the apex court website.

The Collegium has also approved the proposal for elevation of advocate Soubhik Mitter as Judge at the Calcutta High Court.

Besides Ramana, Justices U U Lalit and A M Khanwilkar are part of the three-member Collegium which takes decisions with regard to the high court judges.