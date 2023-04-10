Section 144 clamped in Jamshedpur, mobile internet suspended after clash over ‘desecration’ of religious flag

Alleged desecration of a religious flag led to brick-batting between two groups and arson at Shastrinagar in Jamshedpur, prompting the authorities to impose Prohibitory Orders under Section 144 of CrPC in the locality on Sunday evening, an official said. Meanwhile, mobile internet has been temporarily banned, reported ANI.

Two shops and an auto-rickshaw were set ablaze by the warring groups and the police fired tear gas shells to disperse the mob, he said.

An adequate police force has been deployed in Shastrinagar under Kadma police station in Jharkhand to maintain law and order.

“Prohibitory Orders under Section 144 of CrPC were clamped in the area,” said Sub-Divisional Officer (Dhalbhum), Piyush Sinha.

East Singhbhum district Deputy Commissioner Vijaya Jadhav said some anti-social elements are trying to disturb peace and sought cooperation from the citizens to foil their plot.

“We have been keeping strict vigil on the situation and deployed adequate police force, a Quick Response Team, a Magistrate, Rapid Action Force personnel and other anti-riot resources to maintain law and order,” she said in a statement.

Tension has been brewing in the area since Saturday night when members of a local organisation found that a piece of meat was tagged to a Ram Navami flag, police said.

Several such organisations protested and demanded that the police arrest the culprits within 24 hours.

The situation turned violent on Sunday evening when a shop was gutted leading to brick-batting from both sides.

A mob also set on fire an autorickshaw, forcing the police to fire tear gas shells.

DIG (Kolhan) Ajay Linda said that the shops and the auto-rickshaw were set ablaze by local miscreants.

The deputy commissioner said stringent action will be initiated against those who indulged in anti-social activities to disturb communal harmony.

She also urged the people not to pay heed to canards or share inflammatory posts on social media.

Apart from the DC, Senior Superintendent of Police Prabhat Kumar, Superintendent of Police (City) K Vijay Shankar and Sub-Divisional Officer (Dhalbhum) Piyush are camping in the area.