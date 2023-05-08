Shah's Assam visit delayed due to Manipur issue: Sarma

Shah busy dealing with Manipur situation, Assam visit postponed to May 26: Himanta

At least 54 people have been killed and over 23,000 rendered homeless in ethnic strife in Manipur between tribals and non-tribals

PTI
PTI, Guwahati,
  • May 08 2023, 20:50 ist
  • updated: May 08 2023, 22:07 ist
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Credit: PTI Photo

The proposed visit of Amit Shah to Assam on May 11 was on Monday postponed to May 26 as the Union Home Minister is busy dealing with the prevailing law and order situation in strife-torn Manipur, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The senior BJP leader was scheduled to visit Assam on May 11 to mark the completion of two years of the Himanta Biswa Sarma government in the largest northeastern state by population.

Also Read | Assam Police team in Manipur to assist stranded people from state: DGP

Sarma, while addressing a press conference here, said Shah called him up on Monday morning to inform him about the postponement.

"Accordingly, the scheduled programme of distribution of appointment letters to 45,000 selected candidates for regular government jobs will also be postponed to May 26," he said.

At least 54 people have been killed and over 23,000 rendered homeless in ethnic strife in Manipur between tribals and non-tribals.

