Sikkim bags India's 'Most Film Friendly State' award

PTI
PTI, Gangtok,
  • Oct 26 2021, 11:50 ist
  • updated: Oct 26 2021, 11:50 ist
An aerial panoramic view of Sikkim's capital Gangtok. Credit: iStock Photo

Sikkim was awarded the 'Most Film Friendly State' of the country at the 67th National Film Awards.

The award was received by the state's Information and Public Relations Minister Lok Nath Sharma at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday from Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.

Sikkim was recognised for standing out as a new destination for shooting films in the country, officials in Gangtok said on Tuesday.

The recognition comes as a moment of pride for the state and shall greatly facilitate, setting the foundation for Sikkim to become a premier film destination, while also providing opportunities for the local filmmakers and artistes, they added.

Sikkim
India News

