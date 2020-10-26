Sikkim CM thanks Defence minister Rajnath Singh for inaugurating road project in state

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has thanked Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for inaugurating the alternate alignment Gangtok Nathula Road in the state.

Singh on Sunday via video conferencing inaugurated the road project from the headquarters of 33 corps in Sukna, Darjeeling after his scheduled visit to Sikkim for interaction with Army jawans posted at Nathu La and inauguration of the renovated Thakurbari temple in the state capital got cancelled due to inclement weather, the Information and Public Relations Department (IPR) said in a release.

The 19.35 km long alternate alignment Gangtok Nathula Road was constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

The chief minister on Sunday said that such infrastructural upgradations will facilitate connectivity and usher pragmatic and productive changes to the overall landscape of the state.

Reiterating the commitment of the people of Sikkim towards national security, Tamang said that the state government will continue to support the BRO and the Army in all the border area development programmes.