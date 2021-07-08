Sikkim eases Covid-19 restrictions to woo tourists

Sikkim reported 222 new cases on Thursday and one more death

PTI
PTI, Gangtok,
  • Jul 08 2021, 20:47 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2021, 20:54 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI file photo

The Sikkim government on Thursday further relaxed restrictions to attract tourists to the state.

In a fresh notification, the Home Department said that if one member of a family has got both doses of a Covid vaccine then other family members with one dose and accompanying children will be allowed to enter the state through the Melli and Rangpo check posts.

However, the partially vaccinated persons will have to carry a valid RTPCR report, the test for which should be conducted within 72 hours of arrival, it said.

Tourists who are not vaccinated, or partially vaccinated but are not accompanied by a fully vaccinated relative will not be allowed to enter the state, it added.

The fresh relaxations were announced even as the state continued to report high Covid-19 cases with the positivity rate remaining over 20 per cent.

Sikkim reported 222 new cases on Thursday and one more death, as per the Health Department.

There are 2,144 active cases in the state at present.

The new cases were detected after testing 1,076 samples, taking the positivity rate to 20.6 per cent.

