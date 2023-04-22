'Some people pursuing politics of hate to divide India'

'Some people are pursuing politics of hate to try divide the country,' says Mamata Banerjee

Banerjee, speaking at a congregation for Eid namaz at the city's Red Road, also urged people to unite and ensure that the BJP is defeated in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Apr 22 2023, 11:50 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2023, 11:50 ist
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew and TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee greet muslims on the occason of Eid-al-Fitr, at Red Road. Credit: PTI Photo

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday claimed some people are trying to divide the nation by pursuing politics of hate and said that she is ready to give her life but "will not allow a division of the country".

Banerjee, speaking at a congregation for Eid namaz at the city's Red Road, also urged people to unite and ensure that the right-wing BJP party is defeated in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

"Some people are trying to divide the country and practise politics of hate ... I am ready to give my life but will not allow any division of the country," she said, without naming anyone.

Also Read | Will resign if proven I dialed Shah over TMC's national status: Mamata Banerjee

Accusing the saffron camp of trying to change the constitution of the country, Banerjee said "she will not allow implementation of NRC in West Bengal." It has been the TMC's stand that the National Register of Citizens and the citizen's amendment act which confers citizenship rights on minorities from neighbouring countries was not needed and existing citixenship records and acts were sufficient.

"I am ready to fight the money power (of her political opponents), and (central) agencies (which her party alleges has been unleashed on TMC with a political motive), but I will not bow my head," she said.

"In one year's time, elections will be held to decide who will come to power in our country. Let us promise that we will unite and fight against divisive forces. We must ensure that all of us together vote them out in the next polls. If we fail to protect democracy, then everything will be finished."

