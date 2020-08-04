Sushant death: Bengali women complain of being trolled

Sushant death : Complaints of Bengali women being trolled, city police begins probe

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Aug 04 2020, 19:03 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2020, 19:03 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Getty Images

Bengali women, mostly from the city, are being abused and trolled by unknown people on their social networking sites for the past one week after deceased Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajputs father lodged a police complaint against actress Rhea Chakraborty holding her responsible for his sons death.

The cyber cell department of Kolkata Police has started a probe into the matter, an official of the force said.

The West Bengal Commission for Women has received at least four complaints over mail by women following which the police probe has begun.

Since the last one week that we have been receiving complaints from women in the city regarding such abuses on their social networking sites. There are at least four complaints we have received over mail. We have forwarded them to Kolkata Police for necessary action, Commission chairperson Leena Gangopadhyay told PTI.

One woman who is in her late 20s have lodged a police complaint saying that she was being abused by unknown people on her social networking platform for being a Bengali. We have started a case and are investigating the matter, the police official said.

The women have complained that hey had received abusive posts in which they have been labelled as gold- diggers and practising black magic, he said.

The cyber cell sleuths have contacted nodal officers and sought details of the social networking sites of the women who have received such offensive comments, the official added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Rhea Chakraborty
West Bengal
Sushant Singh Rajput
Kolkata
trolled
black magic

What's Brewing

'Alarming rise in cybercrime cases during Covid-19'

'Alarming rise in cybercrime cases during Covid-19'

WhatsApp brings new search feature to curb fake news

WhatsApp brings new search feature to curb fake news

From Manhattan to Hiroshima: The race for the atom bomb

From Manhattan to Hiroshima: The race for the atom bomb

How TikTok’s owner failed to cross US-China divide

How TikTok’s owner failed to cross US-China divide

 