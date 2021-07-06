Suvendu Adhikari, other BJP MLAs walk out of Bengal Assembly after an exchange of words with treasury bench

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and other BJP MLAs walked out from West Bengal Assembly on Tuesday after an exchange of words with the treasury bench, according to ANI.

"I raised the issue of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee losing in Nandigram. The Speaker said the matter is subjudice. I said then why I should stay here," explained Adhikari.

