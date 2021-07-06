Suvendu Adhikari, BJP MLAs walk out of Bengal Assembly

Suvendu Adhikari, other BJP MLAs walk out of Bengal Assembly after an exchange of words with treasury bench

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 06 2021, 14:27 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2021, 14:53 ist
West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. Credit: PTI File Photo

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari and other BJP MLAs walked out from West Bengal Assembly on Tuesday after an exchange of words with the treasury bench, according to ANI.

"I raised the issue of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee losing in Nandigram. The Speaker said the matter is subjudice. I said then why I should stay here," explained Adhikari. 

More to follow... 

Suvendu Adhikari
West Bengal
BJP
Nandigram

