Teacher recruitment scam: ED arrests Partha Chatterjee

Teacher recruitment scam: ED arrests Partha Chatterjee

The agency sleuths started the interrogation at the residence of the minister at 8 am on Friday

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 23 2022, 10:11 ist
  • updated: Jul 23 2022, 10:16 ist
Partha Chatterjee. Credit: IANS Photo

Officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee after overnight interrogation in connection with the teacher recruitment scam case.

The agency sleuths started the interrogation at the residence of the minister at 8 am on Friday.

ED officials have recovered Rs 20 crore in cash from one of the properties of Chatterjee's close associate Arpita Mukherjee in south Kolkata, sources said.

Chatterjee was the state education minister when the scam took place and ED is probing the money laundering aspect of those allegedly involved in it.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

West Bengal
Partha Chatterjee

What's Brewing

Whackyverse | Murmu murmur

Whackyverse | Murmu murmur

DH Toon | After Prez poll defeat, Oppn focuses on VP

DH Toon | After Prez poll defeat, Oppn focuses on VP

Elton John and his enduring soft-rock legacy

Elton John and his enduring soft-rock legacy

Eating in the dark

Eating in the dark

UAE accounts for 15% of India’s gems, jewellery export

UAE accounts for 15% of India’s gems, jewellery export

Brain-dead Belagavi youth gives new lease of life to 4

Brain-dead Belagavi youth gives new lease of life to 4

Domino's India may shift business from Zomato, Swiggy

Domino's India may shift business from Zomato, Swiggy

Exclusive | Filmmaker V Manohar on 25 years of 'O Mallige'

Exclusive | Filmmaker V Manohar on 25 years of 'O Mallige'

National Film Awards 2020: Full list of who won what

National Film Awards 2020: Full list of who won what

 