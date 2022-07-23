Teacher recruitment scam: ED arrests Partha Chatterjee

Officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee after overnight interrogation in connection with the teacher recruitment scam case.

The agency sleuths started the interrogation at the residence of the minister at 8 am on Friday.

ED officials have recovered Rs 20 crore in cash from one of the properties of Chatterjee's close associate Arpita Mukherjee in south Kolkata, sources said.

Chatterjee was the state education minister when the scam took place and ED is probing the money laundering aspect of those allegedly involved in it.