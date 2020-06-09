Three die of malaria in Manipur, 12 more cases reported

Three persons, including a woman and a girl, died of malaria in Manipur this season, while 12 more cases of the vector-borne disease were reported on Monday, an official said.

Of the 12, seven were detected in Churachandpur district and five in Noney, he said.

A 47-year-old man from Tuikot, a remote village in Churachandpur, died of cerebral malaria recently, while a 40- year-old woman and a girl from Taokuokluang village, a far- flung area in Noney district, have succumbed to the disease on June 7 and June 3 respectively.

Medical teams were rushed to these villages in the hills to conduct tests and make people aware of the disease.

"Adequate measures have been taken and necessary medicines have been provided to the villagers," the official said.