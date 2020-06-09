Three die of malaria in Manipur, 12 more cases reported

Three die of malaria in Manipur, 12 more cases reported

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 09 2020, 08:21 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2020, 08:21 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

Three persons, including a woman and a girl, died of malaria in Manipur this season, while 12 more cases of the vector-borne disease were reported on Monday, an official said.

Of the 12, seven were detected in Churachandpur district and five in Noney, he said.

A 47-year-old man from Tuikot, a remote village in Churachandpur, died of cerebral malaria recently, while a 40- year-old woman and a girl from Taokuokluang village, a far- flung area in Noney district, have succumbed to the disease on June 7 and June 3 respectively.

Medical teams were rushed to these villages in the hills to conduct tests and make people aware of the disease.

"Adequate measures have been taken and necessary medicines have been provided to the villagers," the official said.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Malaria
Manipur
Death

What's Brewing

Fossil of 2 million-year-old frog found in Argentina

Fossil of 2 million-year-old frog found in Argentina

Floyd's classmates recall 'big brother' who inspired

Floyd's classmates recall 'big brother' who inspired

'Bank credit growth will dive to 1% due to COVID-19'

'Bank credit growth will dive to 1% due to COVID-19'

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite launched in India

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite launched in India

RS poll: Gujarat Cong to shift MLAs to Rajasthan resort

RS poll: Gujarat Cong to shift MLAs to Rajasthan resort

2020 Watch: Has Donald Trump hit bottom?

2020 Watch: Has Donald Trump hit bottom?

 