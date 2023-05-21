Three improvised explosive devices (IEDs) seized in Jharkhand

Three IEDs seized in Jharkhand

The IEDs, each weighing 5 kg, were defused by the bomb disposal squad

PTI
PTI, Chaibasa, Jharkhand,
  • May 21 2023, 14:11 ist
  • updated: May 21 2023, 16:07 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

Three powerful Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) were seized in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Sunday, police said.

Security forces, during the ongoing operation against Maoists in the region, unearthed the IEDs planted on a kutcha road between Indurupa and Paprida villages in Karaikela police station, Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar said in a statement.

Also Read | 10-year-old boy killed in maoist-planted IED explosion in Jharkhand

The IEDs, each weighing 5 kg, were defused by the bomb disposal squad.

Earlier, six villagers, including a 10-year-old boy and two elderly women, were killed and over 18 people, including security personnel, were injured in IED explosions since the ongoing operation was launched in January.

India News
Jharkhand
IED
Maoists

