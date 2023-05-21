Three improvised explosive devices (IEDs) seized in Jharkhand

Three powerful Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) were seized in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district on Sunday, police said.
Security forces, during the ongoing operation against Maoists in the region, unearthed the IEDs planted on a kutcha road between Indurupa and Paprida villages in Karaikela police station, Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar said in a statement.
Also Read | 10-year-old boy killed in maoist-planted IED explosion in Jharkhand
The IEDs, each weighing 5 kg, were defused by the bomb disposal squad.
Earlier, six villagers, including a 10-year-old boy and two elderly women, were killed and over 18 people, including security personnel, were injured in IED explosions since the ongoing operation was launched in January.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Arsenal undone by Guardiola mind games, lean squad
UK musician finds his calling: Saving unwanted pianos
PM Modi pays tribute at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park
Humans used fire in Europe 50K yrs earlier than thought
Pvt mission carrying Saudi astronauts to visit ISS set
PM Modi remembers Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary
Guitar smashed by Kurt Cobain sells for nearly $600,000