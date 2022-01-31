TMC, Bengal Guv spat reaches Parliament doorsteps, Kovind told to remove Dhankar

Trinamool Congress is taking its fight against West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar to Parliament with its Lok Sabha leader Sudip Bandhyopadhyay telling President Ram Nath Kovind to remove him from the post for the sake of Parliamentary democracy, in what is seen as a worsening relationship between the ruling party and him.

The party is also planning to move a Substantive Motion against the Governor in Rajya Sabha criticising his actions, sources said, as West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee upped the ante by blocking Dhankar on Twitter.

Bandyopadhyay made the remarks when the President was returning from the Central Hall of Parliament after his customary address to a joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha at the start of Budget Session.

As he was walking out of the Central Hall, sources said, the President greeted Bandyopadhyay. The Trinamool leader told the President, “please remove the West Bengal Governor for the sake of Parliamentary democracy. Allow us to restore Parliamentary democracy.” The President did not respond to the veteran Trinamool leader.

Bandyopadhyay said Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu was also with the President when he made the remarks.

Sources said the Trinamool is planning to raise the issue in both the Houses of Parliament in the coming days. While Trinamool leaders did not reveal the plans, sources said a senior Congress leader has conveyed that his party would support them if they bring a motion against the Governor in Parliament.

The Trinamool Congress government and the Governor had been at loggerheads for some time and the latest round of confrontation came after Dhankar remarked that Bengal has become a “gas chamber of democracy”. The Governor has been attacking the state government on a variety of issues.

