<p>Kyiv: A Russian morning attack on Ukraine's southeastern city of Zaporizhzhia killed three people and injured two more, officials said on Monday.</p><p>"Monday morning in Zaporizhzhia began with explosions and fires," Governor Ivan Fedorov wrote.</p><p>He said that Russian forces used at least 10 aerial bombs in the attack on the city of around 700,000 residents.</p><p>The attack damaged 15 apartment buildings and 10 private homes as well as non-residential buildings, he said.</p><p>Ukraine's air force said it downed 132 drones launched by Russia overnight and recorded hits of nine drones at seven locations.</p><p>In the northeastern region of Sumy, various drone attacks injured two people over the past day, in addition to damaging civilian infrastructure and private homes, Governor Oleh Hryhorov said.</p><p>The attack on Kyiv region injured one person and damaged apartment buildings and private homes, according to the emergency services.</p>