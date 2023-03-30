Tripura BJP MLA watches obscene video on mobile phone in Assembly

A legislator of the ruling BJP in Tripura, Jadab Lal Debnath was caught on camera watching obscene video on his mobile phone during the just concluded Assembly session.

BJP Tripura state President Rajib Bhattacharya told IANS that the party would soon issue a notice to him and seek clarification.

A video of Nath watching a video while the session was on has gone viral on social media leading to a sharp criticism and demanding action against the lawmaker. Netizens termed the act as 'shameful'.

According to the reported viral video, the MLA was watching some obscene content on his mobile phone.

The first three-day session of the newly constituted Tripura Assembly was held on March 24 and March 27-28.

Criticising the BJP MLA, opposition leader Animesh Debbarma said that all the legislators are responsible persons and their acts should not create a bad precedent for the others, especially the young generations. Debbarma demanded appropriate action against the legislator.

The CPI(M) and Congress also criticised Nath and demanded severe action against him

"Operation of mobile phones inside the Assembly is restricted. We should all concentrate on the proceedings and business of the House. Despite this, Nath watched the porn video damaging the reputations of the House," said Birajit Sinha, state Congress chief and one of the three party MLAs.

He said that if the BJP has even minimum morality, it must take action against Nath.

When contacted by IANS, the BJP MLA denied the allegations. "I will talk to the Assembly Speaker (BiswaBandhu Sen) and state Party President (Rajib Bhattacharjee) and then I will take next course of actions," Nath, who was elected to the state Assembly in the February 16 Assembly elections for the first time from the Bagbassa seat in north Tripura. The 55-years-old leader is also the Secretary of BJP's Tripura state unit.