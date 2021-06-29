Tripura CM says 73 village panchayats fully vaccinated

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb has said that 73 gram panchayats in the North Eastern border state have achieved 100 percent vaccination.

Deb shared the update on Monday in a post in his official Koo handle, now increasingly being preferred by BJP politicians, ever since a row of sorts erupted between Twitter and the central government over new rules for social media and news websites.

"I am very happy to announce that 73 Gram Panchayat areas of different districts of the state have been fully vaccinated. I thank all the concerned health workers and officials. Besides, I also congratulate the people of the state for participating in this initiative," he wrote in Bengali in the Koo handle.

Officials said, of the 73 Gram Panchayats, 39 are in North Tripura District followed by nine in Sepahijala district, three in Dhalai district, one in Gomati district and 21 in South Tripura district.

Besides, two Urban Local Bodies- Dharanagar and Panisagar Municipal Councils in the North Tripura district have also been vaccinated fully, officials said.

Tripura has a total of 1,178 gram panchayats across eight districts.

Meanwhile, the micro-blogging site Koo in a press statement on Tuesday welcomed Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, joining it.

It said the Chief Minister opened his account on Koo with a tribute to renowned music director and singer Rahul Devvarman on his birthday. He went on to post updates on the status of Covid-19 vaccinations in the State.

Welcoming Deb to Koo, Aprameya Radhakrishna, Founder & CEO of Koo said, Shri. Deb joining Koo has created an opportunity for the people of Tripura to interact with him in their own language. With his presence on the platform, we expect many other prominent people in the region to join and create invaluable interactions.

Meanwhile, Tripura has so far administered 25,02,523 vaccines across all eight districts of the state. These include 19,19,600 of the first dose and 5,82,923 second dose.

This has also covered 8,01,153 people for the 18 to 44 age group, 9,15,895 between 45-45-59 years of age and 5,41,484 above 60 years of age. A total of 1, 23,350 vaccine doses of Covishield are available with the state government.

Tripura has reported 64,863 Covid-19 positive cases out of which 61,070 have recovered remaining 3,055 active cases in the state. The state has also registered 672 Covid deaths.