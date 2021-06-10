Tripura govt extends Covid-19 curfew in 6 urban local bodies till June 18

The Tripura government on Thursday extended the coronavirus curfew in six urban local bodies of the state including the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) till June 18, Law minister Ratan Lal Nath said.

The minister said the government also decided to relax restrictions in 14 other urban bodies.

Coronavirus curfew was first imposed on May 16 at Agartala municipality, is currently in force in all urban bodies along with night curfew in villages till Friday morning.

Nath, who is also the cabinet spokesperson said curfew restrictions were completely withdrawn from rural areas.

The decision was taken in the meeting of the council of ministers following reports from health experts and reports from the health department, which showed these urban bodies have a fresh positivity rate above 5 per cent.

"Day and night curfew would continue in six urban local bodies including Agartala Municipal Corporation, Kumarghat Municipal Council, Dharmanagar Municipal Council, Belonia Municipal Council along with Ranirbazaar and Sonamura Nagar panchayats from tomorrow till June 18", Nath said.

The minister said restriction on inter-district movement was withdrawn and shops and markets would remain open in restricted areas from 6 am till 2 pm during this period.

Beauty parlours, salons, malls, gymnasiums, movie halls would continue to remain closed and gatherings for political, educational, entertainment, religious, cultural or festival-related events are not permitted, Nath said.