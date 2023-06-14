Two in intensive care after steam leak in Tata Steel's Odisha plant

2 in ICU, 16 hurt in Odisha Tata Steel plant steam leak

The steam leak occurred at around 1 pm on Tuesday during inspection work at the plant.

PTI
PTI, Bhubaneswar,
  • Jun 14 2023, 13:45 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2023, 14:06 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Two persons injured in an accidental steam leak at Tata Steel's Meramandali plant in Odisha's Dhenkanal district remain in intensive care while 16 others remain hospitalised, a company statement said.

The steam leak occurred at around 1 pm on Tuesday during inspection work at the plant and affected workers and engineers.

"Of the 18 burn cases admitted to a private hospital in Cuttack, two remain in intensive care... The other injured persons are in stable condition, receiving continuous, high-quality care.

Also Read | Odisha train tragedy: 5 rail employees under scanner

"Another person initially admitted for a panic attack at the incident site, is now in good health and expected to be discharged shortly," Tata Steel said in a statement.

Dhenkanal SP Gyanaranjan Mohapatra on Tuesday said that around 19 persons were injured in the incident.

The injured persons were immediately shifted to the Occupational Health Centre inside the plant premises and then to Cuttack for further treatment.

