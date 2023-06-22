Two soldiers injured in Manipur firing

Two soldiers injured in Manipur firing

PTI
PTI, Imphal,
  • Jun 22 2023, 15:31 ist
  • updated: Jun 22 2023, 15:31 ist
Security personnel patrol the violence-hit area of Irengbam village of Bishnupur district, in Manipur, Monday, June 19, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

Two soldiers were injured when unknown gunmen fired at them at North Boljang in Manipur’s Imphal West district around 5 am on Thursday, officials said.

Officials added that one INSAS light machine gun was recovered by the forces during initial search.

The situation has been brought under control and combing operations to ferret out the gunmen are on.

Read more | Congress dubs Amit Shah's all-party meet on Manipur crisis 'too little, too late'

“The soldiers sustained minor injuries. Additional Army columns have been deployed and search operations are in progress,” officials said.

Shots of automatic small arms were also heard near Urangpat, North of YKPI in Imphal East district, around 5.45 pm on Wednesday.

There were also reports of unprovoked firing by unidentified gunmen from 2 directions towards Harothel around 5.30 pm. The situation was brought under control around 7.30 pm, sources said.

Meanwhile, the Sawonbung-YKPI road was blocked at multiple locations by women activists on Wednesday.

