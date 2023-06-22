Two soldiers injured in Manipur firing

Two soldiers were injured when unknown gunmen fired at them at North Boljang in Manipur’s Imphal West district around 5 am on Thursday, officials said.
Officials added that one INSAS light machine gun was recovered by the forces during initial search.
The situation has been brought under control and combing operations to ferret out the gunmen are on.
Read more | Congress dubs Amit Shah's all-party meet on Manipur crisis 'too little, too late'
“The soldiers sustained minor injuries. Additional Army columns have been deployed and search operations are in progress,” officials said.
Shots of automatic small arms were also heard near Urangpat, North of YKPI in Imphal East district, around 5.45 pm on Wednesday.
There were also reports of unprovoked firing by unidentified gunmen from 2 directions towards Harothel around 5.30 pm. The situation was brought under control around 7.30 pm, sources said.
Meanwhile, the Sawonbung-YKPI road was blocked at multiple locations by women activists on Wednesday.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Missing submersible chief has personal Titanic connect
Titan tour lead loved risk, dubbed safety 'pure waste'
‘Stunning’ vegetarian menu for PM at State Dinner in US
DH Impact | Karnataka suspends IFS officer in teak scam
PM Modi-led Yoga session creates Guinness World Record
Ancient Maya city discovered in Mexican jungle
Karan Johar pens happy note after UK Parliament honour
G20 delegates perform yoga at Raj Bhavan in Goa