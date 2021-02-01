Two-time TMC MLA Dipak Haldar resigns from party

Stating that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leadership was not allowing him to work for the masses, two-time TMC MLA Dipak Haldar resigned from the party. But, he has not resigned as an MLA.

“A relation of many decades is over now. I have conveyed my decision to the party leadership. But I am not resigning as an MLA in the interest of the people,” said Haldar.

The two-time MLA from Diamond Harbour in South 24 Paraganas district said that he is not thinking of joining another party but is not ruling it out yet.

“I am consulting the people of my constituency. I will decide my future course of action as per their consultation,” he said.

Sources within the party said that the reason behind Haldar’s resignation is the growing clout of TMC’s youth wing in his constituency.

They further revealed that for several months, he was distancing himself from the party. This became evident from Haldar’s frequent public allegation that the state administration was ignoring him. Haldar had also alleged that he was not invited to government programs in his constituency.

Haldar, who had been associated with the TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee for three decades was briefly suspended from the party in 2015 over faction feud but was soon reinstated.

However, the TMC district leadership said that Haldar’s exit from the party will have no effect in the upcoming Assembly elections as he had “become inactive” for several months.

The development comes at a time when the TMC is witnessing an exodus of its ministers and MLAs to the BJP.