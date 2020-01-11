Urged PM Modi to withdraw CAA: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to withdraw the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) during the meeting with him at Raj Bhavan in Kolkata on Saturday.

“I told him to ensure that no one has to face atrocities and urged him to rethink about CAA and NRC and we want it (CAA) to be withdrawn,” said Banerjee told reporters after the meeting.

Chief Minister also said that she had conveyed her reservation regarding the CAA, NRC and NPR and urged him to rethink about the issues.

“I have also told him that ‘since you are my guest here I am not sure whether I should tell you this, but even then I am saying that we are opposed to CAA, NPR and NRC. Agitation against the three is going on across the country. We want that there should not be any discrimination among the people of the country and no one has to leave the country,” said Banerjee.

Describing the meeting with the Prime Minister as her “constitutional duty” and a “matter of courtesy” Banerjee said that another reason for meeting him was that the Centre is yet to clear dues of about Rs. 28,000 crore to the West Bengal government.

“I have met the Prime Minister because the Centre is yet to clear the due of about Rs. 28,000 crore to the state government. Even as we (the state government) has repaid Rs 54,000 crores (of the loan) the state is yet to get funds of Rs. 28,000 crore (from the Centre),” said Banerjee.

“The state is yet to get due of Rs. 7,000 crore from the Centre regarding the damages caused by the cyclone Bulbul. I told him to ensure that the dues of the state are clear,” she added.

Banerjee also said that regarding the state government’s due from the Centre the Prime Minister told her that he will get back to her on the issue after going through documents.

“He said that he will get back (to me about the state’s dues) after going through documents and as for other issues he said that he is here to attend some programs. He also said that ‘If there is an opportunity we will speak in Delhi’,” said Banerjee.

Soon after the meeting, Trinamool Congress issued a statement which quoting party MP Derek O’ Brien described the meeting as “government to government.”

“Let's get this straight. Today’s meeting is govt-to-govt. And Trinamool doesn't need certificates from anyone. We started this movement & now it is a people’s movement. How many processions have U walked in? How many protests have U led? Stop giving advice sitting on a sofa: Derek,” tweeted TMC.