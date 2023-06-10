Wagon of goods train catches fire in Odisha's Balasore

A wagon of a stationary goods train caught fire at Rupsa railway station in Odisha's Balasore earlier today, reported PTI.
VIDEO | A wagon of a stationary goods train caught fire at Rupsa railway station in Odisha's Balasore earlier today. pic.twitter.com/vAGfLYXihA
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 10, 2023
While the fire was brought under control by the fire brigade, the cause is yet to be known.
This comes only a few days after the tragic Odisha train tragedy that claimed over 270 lives near the Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore district.
More to follow...
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
A Trump-appointed judge gets the documents case
Monsoon likely to arrive in Karnataka today
Inter Milan vs Man City: 3 key battles in CL final
'Extreme weather killed 233 in India till Apr this yr'
Time to use tech to allow overseas Indians to vote: CEC
France hails 'backpack hero' who fought Annecy attacker
'Double happiness' drive: Big rubber ducks debut in HK
How climate change is fueling wildfires in US, Canada