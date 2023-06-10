Wagon of goods train catches fire in Odisha's Balasore

A wagon of a stationary goods train caught fire at Rupsa railway station in Odisha's Balasore earlier today, reported PTI.

While the fire was brought under control by the fire brigade, the cause is yet to be known.

This comes only a few days after the tragic Odisha train tragedy that claimed over 270 lives near the Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore district.

