Wagon of goods train catches fire in Odisha's Balasore

Odisha: Wagon of goods train catches fire in Balasore

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 10 2023, 10:08 ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2023, 10:35 ist
A still of the incident. Credit: Twitter/@ANI

A wagon of a stationary goods train caught fire at Rupsa railway station in Odisha's Balasore earlier today, reported PTI.

While the fire was brought under control by the fire brigade, the cause is yet to be known.

This comes only a few days after the tragic Odisha train tragedy that claimed over 270 lives near the Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore district.

More to follow...

Odisha
Train accident
train
India News

