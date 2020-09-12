Waiting period is over: Centre, Naga groups hold talks to resolve issues honourably

A closed-door meeting was held between R N Ravi, Centre's interlocutor for Naga peace talks, and representatives of Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs), during which all stakeholders have agreed that the "defining hour" for announcing an honourable solution to the vexed issue was soon approaching, a statement here said.

The "waiting period is over", and the Centre is taking necessary steps for arriving at a solution that is acceptable to all, the statement by the media cell of NNPGs' working committee said, following the meeting at Dimapur on Friday.

Ravi, who is also the governor of Nagaland, was not available for comments, but the statement said that he has given an assurance that the Centre is "taking forward the decision of the Naga groups on October 31, 2019".

It also said that the central government has "acknowledged the fact that Naga tribes and civil societies had spelt out their positions over the political issue".

Hectic parleys were held in October last year between the Naga groups and Ravi, following which the two sides said that talks have "concluded".

"The Naga issue must be settled and the waiting period is over... The government is preparing necessary steps," the media release stated, calling for Naga unity.

"WC NNPGs cordial engagement with neighbouring communities was appreciated by the Centre because any outcome will affect all in the neighbourhood..." the working committee of the NNPGs said.

Both the Centre and the Naga people wish to arrive at one solution, and the "government will not wait for any one anymore", the statement said.

"WC NNPGs have disclosed the status papers of the negotiations to the Naga tribes, elected representatives, past and present, Naga civil societies and church leaders. This has created a positive impact as it has proven to be the only practical approach to resolve the Naga political issue. The solution is a Naga solution. It is going to be a people's solution," the media cell release added.