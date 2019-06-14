WB: 450 doctors resign from govt medical colleges

The health services in West Bengal was hit with a deluge of resignations from doctors of state-run medical colleges. At least 450 of them tendered their resignations on Friday. The concerned doctors cited inadequate infrastructure and shortage of staff due to the cease work by junior doctors and lack of safety during work.

Mass resignation by the senior faculty members at R.G.Kar Medical College & Hospital, #Kolkata. We are thankful to our seniors for not bowing down in front of humiliation from the CM. Unprecedented solidarity from all around! #StandWithNRS#SaveTheDoctors pic.twitter.com/ecOFXaWfwl — Dr.Titas Kar (@titask9) June 14, 2019

The development comes a day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee warned the agitating junior doctors of strong action if they do not resume work by 2 pm on Thursday. However, the state government is yet to make any announcement whether their resignations have been accepted.

While 175 doctors at the SSKM Hospital in Kolkata tendered their resignation, about 100 doctors resigned at the NRS Medical College in the city. At the R G Kar Medical College 80 doctors resigned and at the North Bengal Medical College in Siliguri in north Bengal about 100 doctors resigned. At least 50 other doctors resigned from a couple of other state-run medical colleges in West Bengal.

“ The ongoing sufferings of junior doctors and patients, which are yet to be addressed is putting us in great pain. Any effective patient-care related services cannot be delivered with in-service doctors in the absence of support from junior doctors. The various reports from different state hospitals and threats on the doctors are putting us in state of insecurity...” stated the mass resignation letter of doctors of NRS Medical College.

Earlier in the day doctors at the R G Kar Medical College said that the “indifferent attitude” of the Chief Minister in maintaining law and order was the reason behind their decision to resign.

“It was an unanimous decision to tender our resignation following indifferent attitude of our Chief Minister to maintain law and order situation in the state. She has made us a scapegoat in front of the people, " said a doctor at the state-run R G Kar Medical College.

He also said that that they demand an unconditional apology from the Chief Minister. However, he clarified that emergency services at the R G Kar Medical College was functioning normally.

The agitating junior doctors vowed to carry in their cease work unless the Chief Minister offers an unconditional apology for her remarks against them. They also put forward six conditions for the state government to withdraw their agitation. The conditions included direct intervention of the Chief Minister to address their grievances, documentary evidence of judicial inquiry of police inaction in ensuring safety of doctors.

“ We demand unconditional apology from the Chief Minister. Her office must release a statement condemning the attack on junior doctors at NRS Medical College,” said Dr Arindam Dutta, spokesperson of the Joint Forum of Junior Doctors.

The health services in West Bengal has been in disarray since late a section of junior doctors at the state-run R G Kar Medical College were allegedly assaulted by some outsiders and family members of a patient after he died at the hospital.

