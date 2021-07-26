WB forms inquiry panel to look into Pegasus snooping row

WB forms judicial panel to look into Pegasus row

PTI,
  • Jul 26 2021, 14:24 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2021, 15:01 ist
the Centre is sitting idle... So we decided to form a ‘commission on inquiry’ to look into the matter," Mamata said. Credit: PTI File Photo

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said her government has formed a two-member inquiry commission to look into allegations of snooping on politicians, officials and journalists using Israeli spyware Pegasus.

The decision to form a panel, with retired judges as its members, was taken at a special cabinet meeting chaired by the chief minister during the day. "We thought the Centre would form an inquiry commission or a court-monitored probe would be ordered to look into this phone-hacking incident. But the Centre is sitting idle... So we decided to form a ‘commission on inquiry’ to look into the matter," she said at a press conference here.

Also Read | 2 Colonels, ex-BSF chief, BSF IG, former RAW official under Pegasus scanner: Report

The two-member commission will be headed by former Calcutta High court Chief Justice Jyotirmay Bhattacharya. Former Supreme Court judge Madan Bhimrao Lokur is its other member. "Names of people from West Bengal have figured on the Pegasus target list. The Centre is trying to snoop on everyone. The commission will find out details about this illegal hacking," the CM added.

A massive political row erupted in the country and other parts of the globe after media reports claimed that the Pegasus spyware was used to infiltrate phones and conduct surveillance on political leaders, government officials and journalists.

