WB panchayat polls: HC directs SEC to deploy central forces in all districts within 48 hrs

Opposition parties have been alleging that the ruling Trinamool Congress supporters resorted to violence to prevent their candidates from filing nomination papers.

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jun 15 2023, 20:07 ist
  • updated: Jun 15 2023, 20:07 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday directed the State Election Commission (SEC) to requisition and deploy central forces across West Bengal for the July 8 panchayat elections in the state.

The court noted that no appreciable steps have been taken ever since an order was passed by it on June 13 to deploy central forces in sensitive areas for the poll process.

Petitioners had prayed for the deployment of central forces for ensuring peaceful elections, claiming that the state had witnessed large-scale violence during municipal elections in 2022 and Kolkata Municipal Corporation elections in 2021.

The state claimed before the court that till Wednesday, more opposition candidates filed nominations than those of the ruling party.

Thursday was the last day for filing nomination.

India News
West Bengal
calcutta high court
Panchayat polls

