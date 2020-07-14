West Bengal BJP leader Debendra Nath Roy's death due to hanging: Post-mortem report

West Bengal BJP leader and Hemtabad MLA Debendra Nath Roy died due to hanging and no other injury mark was found on his body, according to the post-mortem report released on Tuesday.

Ray's body was found hanging from the ceiling of a verandah outside a shuttered shop near his home in Bindal village in North Dinajpur district on Monday.

The post-mortem report stated, "Death was due to hanging. No other injury was detected."

The West Bengal Police said a suicide note was found in his shirt's pocket where he blamed two people for his death. Ray's family and the BJP, however, claimed he was "murdered by the TMC", a charge denied by the ruling party in the state.

Ray's family members and the saffron party demanded a CBI inquiry into his death.

Ray had won the Hemtabad (reserved) seat on a CPI(M) ticket in 2016 but later joined the BJP. He had, however, not quit his assembly seat.