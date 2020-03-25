COVID-19: Bengal uses state-run hospitals for treatment

West Bengal converts state-run hospital into COVID-19 isolation, treatment facility

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Mar 25 2020, 12:08 ist
  • updated: Mar 25 2020, 12:08 ist
A view of the deserted Hazra crossing near the residence of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, during lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Kolkata. (PTI Photo)

The West Bengal government has started discharging patients from a state-run hospital and stopped admitting new ones to the institute to convert the entire facility into an isolation and treatment centre for people suspected to be infected with coronavirus, a senior health official said on Wednesday.

Full fledged operations at Medical College Hospital, Kolkata as a dedicated facility for isolation and treatment of suspected coronavirus patients will begin from Saturday, he said.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

"From Tuesday, we have started discharging patients who are in better condition and also stopped admitting new patients, especially those who are pregnant and are referring them to other hospitals.

"This is as per the state government's plan to convert the entire hospital, which has 2,200 beds, into an isolation and treatment centre for persons suspected to be infected with the coronavirus," the official said.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

Another official of the health department said the step was taken as part of the state government's preparedness to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

"We plan to keep high-risk COVID-19 patients at a dedicated hospital. There are several things to be done and we are working on them," he said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
West Bengal
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

COVID-19 lockdown: Services that are open and closed

COVID-19 lockdown: Services that are open and closed

Scientists toil to develop indigenous testing kits

Scientists toil to develop indigenous testing kits

Trans community struggles as coronavirus shuts life

Trans community struggles as coronavirus shuts life

India under lockdown in pictures: Day 1

India under lockdown in pictures: Day 1

 