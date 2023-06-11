Empty coach of local train derails at Kharagpur in WB

West Bengal: Empty coach of local train derails at Kharagpur

The accident happened around 9 pm when the train was heading towards Howrah, and there was no one in the coach

PTI
PTI, Kharagpur,
  • Jun 11 2023, 07:34 ist
  • updated: Jun 11 2023, 07:34 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

A coach of the Medinipur-Howrah local train derailed at the Kharagpur station in West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur district on Saturday night, a South Eastern Railway official said.

The accident happened around 9 pm when the train was heading towards Howrah, and there was no one in the coach, they said.

The accident disrupted services of the route for around 30 minutes, they added.

Services resumed in the section after the coach, fifth from the engine, was lifted onto the line, officials said.

The accident happened around 140 km from Bahanagar Bazar railway station, where a triple-train crash on June 2 killed 288 people.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

West Bengal
train
derailment
Howrah
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

SRK fans make Guinness World Record with iconic pose

SRK fans make Guinness World Record with iconic pose

Why chronic stress drives craving for 'comfort food'

Why chronic stress drives craving for 'comfort food'

Messi in Beijing for friendly before Miami move

Messi in Beijing for friendly before Miami move

One giant rubber duck in Hong Kong harbour deflates

One giant rubber duck in Hong Kong harbour deflates

Chhattisgarh: Class 10, 12 toppers go on chopper ride

Chhattisgarh: Class 10, 12 toppers go on chopper ride

NDTV announces 'higher than industry average' hikes

NDTV announces 'higher than industry average' hikes

I Never Loved a Man (the Way I Love You)

I Never Loved a Man (the Way I Love You)

Navy shows prowess amid China's Indian Ocean forays

Navy shows prowess amid China's Indian Ocean forays

Road accident death rate drops in Kerala due to AI cams

Road accident death rate drops in Kerala due to AI cams

How could AI destroy humanity?

How could AI destroy humanity?

 