West Bengal records highest single-day spike of 1,088 Covid-19 cases; Tally reaches 25,911

West Bengal recorded highest single day spike of a whooping 1,088 Covid-19 cases in 24 hours on Thursday taking the total number of cases 25,911. Currently there are 8,231 active cases in the state.

The state also witnesses highest single day death toll of 27 in 24 hours. With this, 854 Covid-19 persons have died in the state. According to the bulletin issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare out of the 854 deaths 682 (79.9%) have died die to comobidities and 172 (20.1%) have died directly because of the virus.

Kolkata remained on top of the heap with 2,910 active cases and 457 deaths followed by the North 24 Paraganas district with 1,845 active cases and 150 deaths. The third spot is occupied by the Howrah district with 986 active cases and 117 deaths.

So far 16,826 patients have been discharged and 5,83,328 samples have been tested.