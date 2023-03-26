West Bengal reports first Covid death after three months

West Bengal has reported its first Covid death in over three months.

On Saturday night, Gobindo Kundu (72), a resident of Nadia district, passed away. Sources in the state health department said that the deceased was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata with complications. He had severe respiratory problems and was undergoing treatment.

Later he was admitted to the state-run Infection Disease (ID) Hospital at Beliaghata in Kolkata, where he died.

His family members said that he was transferred from the private hospital to the ID hospital after his test report for Covid-19 came positive.

Currently, the total number of active cases in West Bengal is 61.

The state health department is yet to issue a fresh Covid bulletin. The last bulletin issued on this count was on January 28.