West Bengal to hold 2-day special Assembly session against farm laws

Issues related to GST will also be taken up during the session, State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee said

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • Jan 09 2021, 11:27 ist
  • updated: Jan 09 2021, 11:38 ist
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. Credit: PTI File Photo

A two-day special session of the West Bengal Assembly will begin on January 27 when the state government will table a resolution against the Centre's new farm laws and discuss the issue of agitating farmers.

State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee told reporters on Friday evening that a letter has been sent to Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay, urging him for convening the special session.

Issues related to GST will also be taken up during the session, he said.

Chatterjee said a draft of the resolution will also be sent to the Left and Congress for a united fight against the Centre's farm laws.

The Left parties and the Congress had on January 1 urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for a session of the assembly over the farm laws.

