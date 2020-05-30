West Bengal's COVID-19 tally crosses 5,000 mark

West Bengal's coronavirus tally crosses 5,000 mark; death toll rises to 237

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • May 30 2020, 19:38 ist
  • updated: May 30 2020, 19:40 ist
Representative image. (PTI Photo)

The number of COVID-19 cases in West Bengal climbed to 5,130 on Saturday after 317 more people tested positive for coronavirus, the state health department bulletin said.

Seven fresh deaths due to the disease were also reported in the state, taking the toll to 237, it said.

Six of the seven deaths were recorded in Kolkata while one was in North 24 Parganas district.

Seventy-two patients have died due to co-morbidities where COVID-19 was "incidental", the bulletin said.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 2,851.

The bulletin said 195 patients were discharged from various hospitals since Friday evening, taking the total number of people who have recovered from the disease to 1,970.

West Bengal
Coronavirus
COVID-19

