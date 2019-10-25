When London Police thanked Kolkata Police

The London Police called up the Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma to thank him for their work in busting two fake call centres, which were cheating several UK citizens. According to sources in Kolkata Police, they received a complaint from an official of a multinational software company, alleging that some miscreants pretending to be their representative were duping their customers. Scores of such duped customers were UK citizens.

“Kolkata Police busted 2 fake call centres, that were cheating UK citizens. Jonathan Frost, Director, NFCC @CityPoliceFraud, called up Shri Anuj Sharma @CPKolkata, thanked him & appreciated the role of Kolkata Police. We assured him of cooperation in future too,” stated a tweet by Kolkata Police.

It further stated that the accused were posing as Microsoft officials.

"Crackdown on Fake Call Centres: Cyber PS raids 2 'call centres' in the city who had been cheating UK citizens posing as Microsoft officials. 7 persons arrested & several laptops, harddisks, pendrive, debit cards seized. @IpsMurlidhar," stated a tweet from the official twitter handle of Joint Commissioner of Kolkata Police.

According to sources, three people were arrested in the case. They also said that the accused were duping customers by pretending to be software experts of the multinational company.

“The accused duped the customers and took large amounts of money from them in the name of providing technical assistance,” a senior Kolkata Police Official said. Soon the Cyber Crime section of Kolkata Police started a probe and eventually busted two fake call centres in the Ballygunge area of the city.

Police sources further revealed that apart from UK citizens several US citizens were also duped by the fraudsters.