Why SKMCH in Muzaffarpur is a stinking hell

One has to see it to believe it. Considered as one of the premier hospitals in north Bihar’s Muzaffarpur district, the Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) is ‘plagued’ with serious ‘ailments’. More than the patients, the hospital, gasping for breath, needs immediate ‘surgery’.

The walls of the corridor are plastered with sprays of betel juice (See pix). At the fag end of the corridor is a non-functional water dispenser machine, where all sorts of filth, including tobacco products, could be found, besides the betel juice-decorated walls. The taps are also non-functional. And even if it is made functional, you run the risk of being afflicted with a disease if you use those taps, such is the filth.



Tiles-fitted walls in the corridor of SKMCH are plastered with tobacco products and betel juice. (DH Photo/Abhay Kumar)



Just outside, in the backyard of Room No 11, which is a Shishu Vibhag (Child care unit), dirt and filth are flowing like municipal water (See pic). “Jaldi saaf karo (Clean it fast)”, a hospital staff shouts at a cleaner, after watching DH Correspondent clicking photos.

The hospital has posters of Swachh Bharat Mission. But the ‘cleanliness drive’ has gone for a toss. The SKMCH is such a stinking hell that once you visit the hospital, chances are you may be plagued with some ailments. Imagine the condition of all those who have failed to get a bed in SKMCH but are lying on the ground to get treatment.



A non-functional water dispenser machine is full of dirt. (DH Photo/Abhay Kumar)





In the backyard of child care unit, dirt and filth flow

like municipal water. (DH Photo/Abhay Kumar)



These horrific scenes were captured by Deccan Herald on Wednesday, just a day after Chief Minister visited SKMCH on June 18. Prior to CM’s visit, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Bihar’s Health Minister Mangal Pandey visited the SKMCH campus on June 16.

But then, the Bihar Health Minister, who was more interested in knowing the score of Indo-Pak match (on Sunday), might have been oblivious of the ‘ailments’ afflicting the hospital. The junior Union Minister, who was caught napping during the meet, clarified that he was not sleeping but doing ‘chintan’ (thinking aloud by closing his eyes).

ALSO READ: Mystery shrouds death of 138 children

Much like 2014, Harsh Vardhan in 2019 again ‘prescribed medicines’ for the hospital by promising a 100-bed intensive care unit (ICU) at SKMCH. Five years ago, he had made similar promise besides assuring upgradation of SKMCH. But it remained merely a poll promise, never to fructify.

SKMCH Medical Superintendent Dr SK Sahi conceded that the hospital premises were quite dirty. “Let me confess honestly that cleanliness is not up to mark. After all, when you spend 0.30 paise per square metre for cleanliness in the hospital, this type of shoddy work is bound to happen. But we are trying to stem the rot,” he averred.