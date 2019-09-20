Will 'mentally rehabilitate' my assaulters: Supriyo

The controversy over the alleged heckling of Union Minister Babul Supriyo by a section of students at Kolkata’s Jadavpur University refused to die down on Friday with the Minister lashing out at the concerned students and dubbing them as “cowards and hooligans.” The singer-turned-politician was heckled by members of the Left-leaning students unions such as the SFI, AFSU, and the Naxalite student's body AISA.

Supriyo in a series of tweets on Friday pinpointed a student and alleged that he was the one who led the assault against him. He also said that it remains to be seen what action West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee takes in this regard. One of the photos tweeted by Supriyo shows a student pulling his hair.

“ This is the guy who led the assault in #JadavpurUniversity .. we will find him out and then see what @MamataOfficial does to him in terms of charging him for assault without ANY PROVOCATION whatsoever from our/my side @CPKolkata @BJP4Bengal @ABVPVoice @BJYM,” tweeted the Minister.

In another tweet, he dubbed the concerned students as “self-proclaimed Naxalites”.

“These are self-proclaimed Naxalites.. the one with a red Band and the one with blue stripe shirt - he is the one who can be seen catching hold of my hair.. Check out my reasoning with them and then check their demeanour,” tweeted Supriyo.

The Minister in another tweet warned that those who assaulted him will be found out but they will not be treated the way he was treated by them. Instead they will be “mentally” rehabilitated.

"These cowards will not be allowed to malign & tarnish the image of #JadavpurUniversity .. U shall be found out by us soon but don't worry, you shall not be treated in the manner you treated me," tweeted Supriyo.

“We shall rehabilitate you ‘mentally’ so that you & your Hooligan Friends (all footage available with the media) behave like you are supposed to behave as students .. till then,” he stated in another tweet.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Governor Jagddep Dhankhar refuted Trinamool Congress (TMC) general secretary Partha Chatterjee’s claim that he went to the Jadavpur University campus on Thursday without informing the state government.

“It is unfortunate that the Secretary-General of the All India Trinamool Congress, through a press release yesterday, has stated that the Governor did not inform the Government and has not taken the State Govt into confidence before making a visit. Obviously he did not know of the developments that took place between the Governor and the DGP/CS as also the conversation with the Hon’ble Chief Minister. The stand-in the release is factually incorrect,” stated a release issued by the Governor’s office.

However, soon after Chatterjee issued a release stating they "stand by" what they said on Friday regarding the incident at Jadavpur University.