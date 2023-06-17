Youth sends woman's morphed pics to fiance, kin to break engagement; held

A 19-year-old youth was arrested from Bihar for allegedly creating a fake social media profile and sending vulgar messages and morphed photos of a woman to her fiance and family, police said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Shubham Kumar, a resident of Makar Saran in Bihar, they said.

On March 20, a woman filed a complaint here alleging that her finance and family members received her morphed photos and vulgar messages from a fake social media id which led to their engagement being called off, a senior police officer said.

During the investigation, it was found that Shubham Kumar created the fake id and allegedly sent them the messages.

He was apprehended from Muzaffarpur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsh Vardhan said.

Kumar said he is in a relationship with the woman's sister-in-law who, due to some family reasons, asked him to ensure the engagement is cancelled, police said.

In order to defame her, he created the fake id and sent vulgar messages and morphed photos of the complainant to her fiance.

Objectionable material has been recovered from his mobile phone, and an investigation is being carried out to corroborate the claims about the sister-in-law, the DCP said.