EC flags instances of star campaigners, leaders not wearing masks while campaigning

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 10 2021, 01:37 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2021, 01:37 ist
Amid rising coronavirus cases, the Election Commission on Friday flagged instances of star campaigners and political leaders not wearing masks while campaigning, and asked them to follow in all seriousness the guidelines on Covid-appropriate behaviour issued by it last year.

In a letter to leaders of all recognised political parties, the poll panel said, "It is widely known that in the recent weeks, Covid cases are being reported in larger numbers. However, instances of election meetings/campaigns have come to the notice of the commission, where norms of social distancing, wearing of masks have been flouted in disregard to the commission's guidelines."

The letter pointed out instances of star campaigners and political leaders or candidates not observing Covid-19 protocols, "including non-wearing of masks themselves at stage or while campaigning".

"By doing so, the political parties and candidates are exposing themselves as well as the public attending such election meetings to the grave danger of the infection," the letter said. 

