EC meets physically for the first time in three months

EC meets physically for the first time in three months

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 01 2020, 15:40 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2020, 15:41 ist
eople walk past the Election Commission of India office building in New Delhi, India March 11, 2019. Credit: Reuters Photo

A meeting of the "full commission" -- the chief election commissioner and two election commissioners -- took place at the Nirvachan Sadan here on Monday for the first time in nearly three months.

The poll panel had been holding virtual meets as Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, who was visiting the United States on leave in the first half of March, got stranded there due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here 

Arora returned to India recently and underwent the mandatory quarantine before joining office on Monday.

A key decision taken in one such virtual meeting was to allow the legislative council election in Maharashtra to pave the way for Uddhav Thackeray becoming a member of the state legislature within the stipulated six months of becoming chief minister.

The polls were deferred due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Other senior officers of the poll panel were present in Monday's meeting, a spokesperson said, sharing pictures of it on Twitter. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Sunil Arora
Election Commission
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown

What's Brewing

'Community transmission of COVID-19 well-established'

'Community transmission of COVID-19 well-established'

RIP Wajid Khan: A talented composer

RIP Wajid Khan: A talented composer

Tear gas fired as clashes erupt outside White House

Tear gas fired as clashes erupt outside White House

2 NASA astronauts enter ISS after 19-hour journey

2 NASA astronauts enter ISS after 19-hour journey

Price of non-subsidised LPG cylinders hiked from June 1

Price of non-subsidised LPG cylinders hiked from June 1

India begins to 'unlock' with tailor-made keys

India begins to 'unlock' with tailor-made keys

 